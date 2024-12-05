Left Menu

Pakistan Security Forces Neutralize Eight Terrorists in Key Operations

In significant operations, Pakistan's security forces neutralized eight terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The raids targeted notorious militants, including a key leader, amidst a surge in attacks by banned groups. These decisive actions underline Islamabad's resolve to combat rising terrorism and restore stability in the affected regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 22:58 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 22:58 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's security forces successfully neutralized eight terrorists in decisive operations across the South Waziristan and Lakki Marwat districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as reported by Dawn on Thursday. Citing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media wing, the operations were launched based on precise intelligence regarding terrorist activities.

In South Waziristan's Sararogha area, troops effectively targeted a terrorist hideout, leading to the death of two militants, including the notorious leader Khan Muhammad, alias Khoryay, who was involved in multiple violent crimes, such as extortion and targeted assassinations. Authorities captured two other terrorists and highlighted Muhammad's status with a bounty of Rs one million.

Meanwhile, a separate operation in Lakki Marwat saw the elimination of six more terrorists following a fierce gunfight. The military is conducting sanitization operations to remove any remaining threats, as Pakistan grapples with a rising tide of terror attacks following the TTP's breach of a ceasefire agreement. Recent government strategies have designated the TTP as 'Fitna al Khawarij' to underline their outlaw status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

