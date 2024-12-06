Melbourne Synagogue Arson: A Call for Unity Against Rising Antisemitism

Police in Melbourne are actively searching for two masked individuals responsible for an arson attack on the Adass Israel Synagogue, igniting the building in flames early Friday morning. The suspected anti-Semitic act, which injured one worshipper, has drawn widespread condemnation from both Jewish organisations and Australia's Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, as reported by CNN.

The fire erupted around 4 a.m. at the southern Melbourne synagogue during ongoing overnight prayers. Worshippers hurriedly evacuated through a back exit as the flames rapidly engulfed the structure. Benjamin Klein, a board member, recounted to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) how intruders threw accelerant into the synagogue before lighting it. 'There was banging on the door, some liquid was thrown inside and was lit alight. One of them got burned,' Klein stated.

Victoria Police has confirmed the attack as deliberate, with the Arson and Explosives Squad investigating further. Detective Inspector Chris Murray noted the synagogue appeared as a targeted victim, though he stopped short of labeling the incident as terrorism: 'We're not ruling anything in or out.' He expressed personal concern over the increased anti-Semitic incidents, according to CNN.

Prime Minister Albanese vocally condemned the attack, terming it an assault on Australian values of religious freedom and community safety. 'This violence and intimidation at a place of worship is an outrage,' he declared. The attack has heightened focus on rising antisemitic behavior, exacerbated by the Israel-Hamas conflict since October 7, 2023.

Robert Gregory, CEO of the Australian Jewish Association, expressed outrage, noting that warnings about escalating antisemitism had been ignored. Sarah Schwartz, executive officer of the Jewish Council of Australia, denounced the fire as 'an act of disgusting violence,' asserting, 'No one should be unsafe in a place of worship.' Previous incidents, such as the July arson attack on Jewish parliamentarian Josh Burns' office, highlight a worrying trend. In response, the Albanese government announced appointing a Special Envoy to Combat Antisemitism and a Special Envoy on Social Cohesion to address the growing divide between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian factions, CNN reported.

Authorities are appealing for public assistance in their investigation, seeking any information regarding the synagogue attack. (ANI)

