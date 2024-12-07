Kangra Art Museum holds International group painting exhibition in Dharamshala

Over 40 artists from different countries including Mongolia, Thailand, Turkey, Vietnam, Nepal and India participated in the 9th International Group Painting exhibition. Jalesar Art Foundation Odisha organised this four-day (December 3-6) exhibition and the art programme in the north Indian hill town of Dharamshala.

These artists displayed different forms of art to show their culture and tradition. The organisers and the artists believed that this programme would help them to exchange their art and develop friendly relations with each other. On the other hand, tourists who visit the Kangra Art Museum in Dharamshala also liked the concept of the exhibition. Dipender, an artist from Nepal, while speaking with ANI said, "We have come here from an art foundation. Artists from Mongolia, Thailand, Turkey, Vietnam, Nepal and India have come here. The National Art Sangha Nepal has also supported the Jaleswar Art foundation Odisha for organising this event here. This event will benefit the artists as it will develop a friendly relationship and we will also experience art and cultural exchange with other countries."

He added, "Dharamshala is a beautiful place and we have also exhibited our cultural, heritage and scenery paintings inside the museum here. People will come to know about all these places which are shown here through the exhibition." Zolboo Orgil, an artist from Mongolia told ANI, "I heard about this programme from social media and then I contacted the organiser and we came here with my artist friends. We are ten people from Mongolia. On the first day, we exhibited our paintings in the museum here and on the second day, we went travelling around Dharamshala and today we are having an open air art show here. It is very nice to be here."

"It's a very wonderful and natural place and we are meeting new friends here. We are around forty to fifty artists from different countries and it will definitely benefit us as we are meeting new friends and we are visiting a new place with wonderful nature and wonderful culture, so it's very nice for me," Orgil added. Gan-Ochir Munkhjargal, a Mongolian artist said, "I came here to explore Indian nature and Indian people here. It's beautiful to see other countries' artists also. It's so amazing to be here and the high mountains are very beautiful."

Soumya, a tourist from Bangalore said, "The exhibition on the paintings really looks amazing and it has got different types of paintings, while this is an international painting, there are people from various countries who have been visiting and participating in it and they are more curious to express their talent and bring it in the India culture and I really liked the concept they have brought here." (ANI)

