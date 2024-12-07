Historic Ceasefire Achieved in Kurram District Amidst Rising Tensions

After extended negotiations, Kurram district's conflicting sides have reached an indefinite ceasefire, as announced by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Friday. This significant development follows sustained efforts by a grand jirga, which traveled to the violence-stricken area to mediate between the rival parties.

The jirga engaged in protracted individual and collective sessions, and its mediation finally achieved a ceasefire, offering the district much-needed respite from violence. Reports from Dawn indicate the jirga proposed peace-centric measures targeting enduring stability via de-escalation and ongoing dialogue between the adversaries.

As tensions flared since a convoy was ambushed en route to Peshawar on November 21, resulting in over 100 deaths, this agreement serves as a pivotal step in violence reduction. The KP chief minister's aide, Barrister Mohammad Saif, confirmed that approximately 100 individuals from both sides met with the jirga to negotiate peace terms.

Saif further revealed that agreements were made regarding emptying trenches in the area, an essential move to foster trust and reduce hostilities. Both sides agreed violence was not a solution and urged patience and cooperation with the jirga, agreeing to return to their regions only once a lasting peace was secured, ensuring a stable future for upcoming generations.

