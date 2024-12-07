Left Menu

Activists Advocate for Male Lawmaker Support in Gender Equality Legislation

Human rights campaigners in Pakistan call for male lawmakers to support women's legislative proposals aimed at safeguarding women's rights and marginalized groups. Discussions during HRCP's event emphasized the need for collaboration across genders to build an inclusive society, highlighting ongoing challenges in the fight against gender-based violence.

07-12-2024
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

On Friday, human rights activists urged male lawmakers in Pakistan to support legislative proposals by their female counterparts addressing the protection of women's rights and marginalized groups. The call to action took place during a film screening organized by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), part of its 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign.

HRCP reported that gender-based violence remains pervasive in Pakistan, manifesting in domestic violence, honor killings, sexual assault, and forced marriages. The event aimed to highlight the impact of gender-based violence and current treatment of women, serving as a platform for discussion and activism.

Activists stressed turning proposals from female parliamentarians into laws to address inequality, commending women's legislative efforts while noting resistance from male lawmakers who prioritize control over cooperation. A documentary on the Noor Mukadam case was shown, underscoring ongoing justice issues despite a conviction. Speakers advocated for better law enforcement support and resources to aid women in need.

(With inputs from agencies.)

