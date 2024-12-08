JI Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman Criticizes Government Policies, Advocates for People's Rights

Jamaat-i-Islami chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman launched a scathing attack on Pakistan's government policies, claiming they harm the populace. Speaking after a high-level meeting in Mansoora, he questioned the legitimacy of the current administration, attributing it to deceitful elements and fraudulent election processes.

Rehman refuted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's claims of curbing inflation as falsehoods, highlighted by a staggering 319 percent hike in gas prices. He accused the government of disseminating fake news, and imposing internet restrictions to suppress dissent, declaring, "Dictatorship and censorship will not be accepted."

Discussing madressah registration, Rehman supported the initiative but emphasized inclusive stakeholder engagement. He criticized the Pakistan Democratic Movement's political actions and regarded the 26th Amendment as instructive for the nation. Rehman's "Haq Do Awam Ko" movement remains active, planning marches across Punjab to tackle farmers' issues.

Calling for an independent probe into the deaths of PTI protesters, Rehman condemned recent arrests as attempts to foster division. He reported that JI independently verified several casualties and announced a legal aid cell to support those facing harassment by authorities.

Addressing the economic crisis, Rehman criticized the government's inefficacy in managing escalating costs of essentials, leading millions into poverty. He denounced internet slowdowns and demanded an end to elite privileges, urging equitable taxation instead of burdening the disadvantaged.

Rehman announced impending protests in various regions for farmers' rights and demanded the benefits of power agreements be used to reduce electricity prices. The movement for public issues, he stated, would persist, with grassroots committees formed to champion these causes.

(With inputs from agencies.)