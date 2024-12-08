Syrian Rebels Seize Damascus, President Assad Flees Amid Global Calls for Ceasefire

In a dramatic turn of events, Syrian rebels have taken control of the capital city of Damascus, forcing President Bashar al-Assad to flee to an undisclosed location. This development marks a significant shift in the ongoing Syrian civil conflict.

Reacting to the news, US President-elect Donald Trump criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for failing to protect Assad. Trump, in a statement on Truth Social, suggested that the ongoing Ukraine conflict has led Russia to lose interest in defending Syria.

With escalating tensions in Syria and a crumbling Russian stance, Trump suggested that China's involvement might stabilize the region. Meanwhile, international bodies and nations, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey, have called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and urged for political dialogue to prevent further deterioration.

(With inputs from agencies.)