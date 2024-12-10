India and Bahrain Strengthen Strategic Cooperation Across Key Sectors
India and Bahrain have reinforced their partnership through enhanced cooperation in trade, healthcare, energy, and defense at the 4th High Joint Commission meeting. Key agreements included boosting medical tourism, pharmaceuticals, and exploring new ventures in renewable energy and defense technology, reflecting the deepening ties between the two nations.
India and Bahrain have taken significant steps to enhance their bilateral ties, emphasizing collaboration across various sectors such as trade, healthcare, energy, and defense. This development came into focus during the 4th High Joint Commission meeting in Manama, co-chaired by Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani.
Both nations applauded the progress since the previous meetings, expressing satisfaction over high-level exchanges. They committed to exploring opportunities in diverse fields, including renewable energy, infrastructure, and investments. Notably, discussions led to the creation of a Joint Working Group to facilitate trade and investment.
Efforts to advance healthcare relations resulted in successful talks on medical tourism and pharmaceuticals. Additionally, the countries pressed forward in defense, including a potential MoU between their armed forces, while agreeing on more robust energy cooperation, particularly in hydrocarbon trade and renewable technologies.
