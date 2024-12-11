Celestyal's Inaugural Dubai Voyage Heralds New Era in Gulf Cruising

Dubai [UAE], December 11 (ANI/WAM): In an exciting development for the regional cruise industry, Celestyal has made its debut into Dubai waters with its latest ship, the Celestyal Journey. The grand entry was celebrated with a special onboard ceremony featuring traditional dhow boats, symbolizing a new chapter in cruise tourism.

The inaugural voyage also coincides with the unveiling of the Desert Days programme, a collaboration between Celestyal and Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism. This initiative underscores a strategic partnership aimed at promoting the region's distinctive attractions globally through a series of week-long cruises encompassing stops in Bahrain, Khasab, Sir Bani Yas Island, and Abu Dhabi.

As part of a three-year agreement, the Celestyal Journey will be stationed in Dubai, offering unique travel experiences till March next year. Lee Haslett, Celestyal's Chief Commercial Officer, celebrated this milestone as a perfect blend of culture and unique encounters. Dubai's inclusion in the programme affirms its status as an iconic cultural and tourist hub.

Saud Hareb Almheiri of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism hailed the collaboration as a crucial step towards enhancing Dubai's cruise hub status, aligning with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. Almheiri emphasized Dubai's strategic benefits like advanced maritime infrastructure and an expansive network of ports and destinations.

Saleh Mohamad of Elevate Cruises remarked on the significance of this venture for the region's growing cruise industry, emphasizing the Arabian Gulf's cultural and tourism prowess. Future plans include the addition of the Celestyal Discovery to expand the itinerary through iconic hotspots.

(With inputs from agencies.)