BNM Raises Global Alarm Over Balochistan Human Rights Abuses
The Baloch National Movement held protests in Germany on International Human Rights Day, highlighting ongoing rights violations in Balochistan. BNM leaders urged global attention to the systemic oppression by the Pakistani government. Protesters called for international intervention to address enforced disappearances, violence, and the denial of basic rights.
In a powerful demonstration of solidarity, the Baloch National Movement (BNM) took to the streets of Cologne and Chemnitz, Germany, on International Human Rights Day to spotlight ongoing human rights abuses in Balochistan. Participants, wielding banners and placards, demanded recognition of the harsh conditions imposed by Pakistani authorities on the Baloch people.
Amjid Murad, Finance Secretary of BNM Germany, denounced the international community's inaction and urged a renewed commitment to human rights. He highlighted the continuous atrocities faced by the Baloch under Pakistan's rule and called for immediate global intervention. Speeches from BNM leaders sharply criticized the Pakistani regime's systematic oppression and human rights violations.
Highlighting state-sponsored violence, such as enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, Uzair Baloch of BNM painted a bleak picture of the situation in Balochistan. Amidst global Human Rights Day celebrations, BNM members stressed the urgent need for the international community to recognize and act on these injustices to secure peace and justice for the Baloch people.
