Left Menu

BNM Raises Global Alarm Over Balochistan Human Rights Abuses

The Baloch National Movement held protests in Germany on International Human Rights Day, highlighting ongoing rights violations in Balochistan. BNM leaders urged global attention to the systemic oppression by the Pakistani government. Protesters called for international intervention to address enforced disappearances, violence, and the denial of basic rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 14:50 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 14:50 IST
BNM Raises Global Alarm Over Balochistan Human Rights Abuses
Baloch activists in Germany (Image/ Baloch National Movement). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a powerful demonstration of solidarity, the Baloch National Movement (BNM) took to the streets of Cologne and Chemnitz, Germany, on International Human Rights Day to spotlight ongoing human rights abuses in Balochistan. Participants, wielding banners and placards, demanded recognition of the harsh conditions imposed by Pakistani authorities on the Baloch people.

Amjid Murad, Finance Secretary of BNM Germany, denounced the international community's inaction and urged a renewed commitment to human rights. He highlighted the continuous atrocities faced by the Baloch under Pakistan's rule and called for immediate global intervention. Speeches from BNM leaders sharply criticized the Pakistani regime's systematic oppression and human rights violations.

Highlighting state-sponsored violence, such as enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, Uzair Baloch of BNM painted a bleak picture of the situation in Balochistan. Amidst global Human Rights Day celebrations, BNM members stressed the urgent need for the international community to recognize and act on these injustices to secure peace and justice for the Baloch people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024