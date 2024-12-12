Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Taiwan Slams China as Indo-Pacific 'Troublemaker'

Taiwan has criticized China for its increased military activity near its waters, labeling it a 'troublemaker.' The Taiwanese government called for an end to these 'provocative acts' and condemned China's military maneuvers as disruptions to Indo-Pacific security, particularly in relation to recent Taiwanese diplomatic missions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 21:27 IST
In a sharp denunciation, Taiwan has labeled China a 'troublemaker' following heightened military activities near its territorial waters. The Taiwanese Presidential Office released a statement on Thursday condemning what it referred to as 'provocative acts,' urging China to halt these maneuvers seen as a direct challenge to Indo-Pacific stability.

As reported by Taipei Times, Taiwanese defense officials noted increased maritime activity by Chinese forces new week, describing the movements as an assertion of control. Recent reports disclosed 53 Chinese fighter jets and multiple navy vessels patrolling near Taiwan, raising alarms about possible military drills suggested by airspace closures earlier this week.

Observers suggest these moves could be a reaction to Taiwanese President William Lai's diplomatic visits to Hawaii and Guam. Taiwanese officials have linked China's military posture to these international engagements, seen as routine diplomatic duties. The Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged a cessation of what it called regional destabilization efforts, as concerns grow over international trade and shipping routes being potentially jeopardized.

