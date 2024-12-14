Left Menu

Call for Justice: Family Demands Release of Wahid Kamber Baloch

The family of Wahid Kamber Baloch urges his immediate release from Pakistani custody. Kamber's enforced disappearance underscores human rights abuses in Balochistan, drawing international attention. His case has become emblematic of the region's struggle against state oppression and has sparked global outcry for justice and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 15:43 IST
Call for Justice: Family Demands Release of Wahid Kamber Baloch
Logo of Paank, Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department (Photo/ X@paank_bnm). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The family of Wahid Kamber Baloch, a prominent Baloch leader and elder, has issued an urgent plea for his immediate and safe return from Pakistani detention. Kamber was reportedly abducted by Pakistani intelligence agencies on July 19, 2024, in Iran, and has since been kept in secret confinement, sparking demands for justice from his family and supporters.

The incident has provoked widespread condemnation, branded as a severe human rights violation and a crime against humanity. As an unwavering advocate for Baloch rights and freedom, Kamber's disappearance highlights the persistent issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, a region historically afflicted by military interventions and human rights concerns.

Paank, the human rights arm of the Baloch National Movement, took to social media to express solidarity with Kamber's family, labeling his disappearance as an assault on justice and dignity. The Baloch community and international observers are urged to speak out against these ongoing injustices and advocate for accountability.

Human rights groups, alongside Kamber's family, have repeatedly condemned the actions of the Pakistani government and stressed that enforced disappearances flout international law. They call on the global community to break its silence and assist in bringing an end to these atrocities, emphasizing that Kamber's case symbolizes the broader fight for human rights in Balochistan.

The Pakistani military faces allegations of employing enforced disappearances to quell dissent, with human rights organizations asserting that these acts aim to suppress critical voices. The troubling pattern of abductions, allegedly followed by torture and killings, underscores the dire human rights situation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024