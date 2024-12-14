Call for Justice: Family Demands Release of Wahid Kamber Baloch

The family of Wahid Kamber Baloch, a prominent Baloch leader and elder, has issued an urgent plea for his immediate and safe return from Pakistani detention. Kamber was reportedly abducted by Pakistani intelligence agencies on July 19, 2024, in Iran, and has since been kept in secret confinement, sparking demands for justice from his family and supporters.

The incident has provoked widespread condemnation, branded as a severe human rights violation and a crime against humanity. As an unwavering advocate for Baloch rights and freedom, Kamber's disappearance highlights the persistent issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, a region historically afflicted by military interventions and human rights concerns.

Paank, the human rights arm of the Baloch National Movement, took to social media to express solidarity with Kamber's family, labeling his disappearance as an assault on justice and dignity. The Baloch community and international observers are urged to speak out against these ongoing injustices and advocate for accountability.

Human rights groups, alongside Kamber's family, have repeatedly condemned the actions of the Pakistani government and stressed that enforced disappearances flout international law. They call on the global community to break its silence and assist in bringing an end to these atrocities, emphasizing that Kamber's case symbolizes the broader fight for human rights in Balochistan.

The Pakistani military faces allegations of employing enforced disappearances to quell dissent, with human rights organizations asserting that these acts aim to suppress critical voices. The troubling pattern of abductions, allegedly followed by torture and killings, underscores the dire human rights situation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)