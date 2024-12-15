Lawmakers Decry STA Renewal Amid Security Concerns

Chairman John Moolenaar of the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (SCCP) and his colleagues have sharply criticized the Biden administration's decision to renew the US-China Science and Technology Agreement (STA) for another five years.

The extension, despite repeated calls from Congress for suspension or stronger safeguards, raises concerns about U.S. national security, human rights, and intellectual property.

In a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the lawmakers argued the renewal, timed at the close of the current term, restricts the incoming administration's ability to either exit or renegotiate the agreement. They demand halting renewal efforts before January 20, 2025, to ensure the next administration reviews its impact.

The US House of Representatives had passed the "Science and Technology Agreement Enhanced Congressional Notification Act," aimed at ensuring a 15-day notice for any renewal and mandating protections for human rights and restrictions on dual-use research.

They claim the Biden administration ignored these measures, prompting concerns over intellectual property and security amid heightened scrutiny of US-China relations.

With bipartisan attention on scientific collaboration risks, critics argue such exchanges could foster technologies with military applications, threatening U.S. interests.

Congress insists the STA renewal be postponed beyond January 20, 2025, prioritizing transparency and accountability and allowing the next administration to scrutinize and potentially renegotiate the agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)