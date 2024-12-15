Left Menu

Turkiye's Call for Action Against PKK/YPG in Syria Amidst US Engagements

Turkiye's Defence Minister Yasar Guler stresses dismantling PKK/YPG terrorist groups in Syria, seeking US support. Turkiye has neutralized 2,939 terrorists this year. US is engaged with Syrian forces and seeks release of journalist Austin Tice. Turkiye has no conflict with Kurdish civilians, but only with terrorists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 18:42 IST
Turkiye Defence Minister Yasar Guler (Photo/X@tcsavunma). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkiye

On Sunday, Turkiye's Defence Minister Yasar Guler underscored the urgent need to dismantle Kurdish groups PKK and YPG in Syria, as reported by Anadolu Ajansi. Guler highlighted Turkiye's ongoing communication with the United States regarding this critical issue.

Guler affirmed, "Our primary issue in Syria is the dismantling of the PKK/YPG terrorist organization. We have expressed this to our American friends and expect them to reassess their position." He revealed that Turkiye has neutralized 2,939 terrorists in 2023, targeting regions in northern Iraq and Syria.

The minister reiterated that Turkiye's conflict is solely with terrorists, not Kurdish civilians in Iraq and Syria. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed American communications with Syrian rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which has recently taken control of Damascus. Blinken also expressed a continued commitment to finding American journalist Austin Tice, missing since 2012.

(With inputs from agencies.)

