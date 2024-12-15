ADFD and Bahrain: A Model Partnership for Sustainable Development

The enduring collaboration between the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) and the Kingdom of Bahrain illustrates a powerful bond of bilateral cooperation focused on sustainable development. Since 1974, ADFD has played a pivotal role in fostering Bahrain's economic and social growth.

ADFD's financial commitment of AED23 billion has funded 33 development projects in Bahrain, enhancing key sectors such as housing, energy, transportation, and healthcare. These projects are crucial for meeting Bahrain's 2023-2024 fiscal objectives and boosting economic growth, according to Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, ADFD Director General, speaking ahead of Bahrain's National Day on December 16.

Highlighting its diverse project portfolio, ADFD has been instrumental in executing key projects like the Salman City Housing Project, East Sitra Development Project, and Sheikh Zayed Road Expansion. These initiatives address critical needs, such as affordable housing and improved connectivity, reinforcing ADFD's role as a catalyst for positive change and sustainable development in Bahrain.

