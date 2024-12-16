Left Menu

KP's Gandapur Criticizes Federal Shift in Afghan Talks

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has expressed frustration over the federal government's reversal on negotiations with Afghanistan. Initially dismissed, Gandapur's proposal for dialogue has gained traction as militants continue to challenge security in Pakistan and Afghanistan. He urges the need for inclusion and warns against confrontation.

In an address at the Chief Minister's House, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur criticised the federal government for its abrupt reversal on strategies involving the Afghan interim government. Originally dismissing Gandapur's call for direct negotiations, the federal authorities are now following the same route, a move the Chief Minister finds frustrating and conflicting.

Gandapur highlighted KP's critical position due to its proximity to Afghanistan, making it imperative to engage Kabul in dialogue to resolve security issues. He noted that the province has been significantly affected by cross-border militancy, with an increasing number of militants destabilizing the region. He remains skeptical of the federal leadership's intentions despite their eventual acknowledgment of his stance.

Addressing ongoing security concerns, Gandapur underscored the necessity of preventing confrontations with Afghanistan, referencing the country's defiant history against global powers. He criticized the Afghan interim government's inability to secure peace within its borders, contributing to regional instability. Gandapur reaffirmed KP's frontline role in combating militancy and called out the federal government's use of force against recent PTI protests.

