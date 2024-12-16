Left Menu

India Boosts Development Ties with Sri Lanka Through New MoUs

India and Sri Lanka have signed several MoUs to enhance collaboration, including grants for railway and port projects. PM Modi announced new initiatives, including scholarships and civil servant training, reinforcing the deep-rooted relationship bolstered by cultural ties and India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 14:49 IST
India and Sri Lanka leaders exchange MoUs in New Delhi. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant diplomatic move, India and Sri Lanka signed several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on Monday in New Delhi. The agreements, signed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, underscore India's ongoing commitment to Sri Lanka's development.

Speaking at a joint press conference after the signing, PM Modi underscored the depth of India's support, highlighting a $5 billion line of credit and grant assistance already provided to Sri Lanka. He emphasized that the projects' selection aligns with the development priorities of partner countries.

PM Modi also announced India's commitment to rehabilitating the Maho-Anuradhapura railway signalling system and the Kankesanthurai Port. Furthermore, India plans to offer new educational and training opportunities, including monthly scholarships for university students in Jaffna and Eastern Province starting next year, as well as training 1,500 Sri Lankan civil servants over the next five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

