Tragedy Strikes: 11 Indian Nationals Die in Georgia

The Embassy of India in Georgia reported the untimely deaths of 11 Indian nationals in Gudauri. The incident, under investigation for negligent manslaughter, occurred in an Indian restaurant and involved a power generator. The embassy is working with authorities to repatriate the bodies and support the families.

Tragedy Strikes: 11 Indian Nationals Die in Georgia
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Georgia

The Embassy of India has confirmed the tragic deaths of 11 Indian nationals in Gudauri, Georgia. In a statement on Monday, the embassy expressed deep condolences to the families affected and highlighted ongoing collaboration with local authorities to expedite the repatriation of the deceased individuals' bodies to India.

The incident, which occurred in an Indian restaurant in Gudauri, is being investigated by Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs. The ministry has launched a probe under Article 116 of the Georgian Criminal Code, citing negligent manslaughter. It is reported that 12 people, including one Georgian national, died after a power generator was used indoors.

Mainline evidence suggests no physical injuries on the bodies. Local police and forensic teams are conducting interviews and examinations to ascertain the precise cause of death. The Indian Embassy has assured that full support is being extended to the grieving families during this difficult time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

