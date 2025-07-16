Negligence Shock: High-voltage Horror Leads to Grievous Injury

In a tragic incident highlighting alleged negligence, a seven-year-old boy named Taimur from Dankaur, Uttar Pradesh, lost both his hands. The incident occurred when Taimur came into contact with a high-voltage wire precariously close to a rooftop, despite previous warnings to the authorities about its dangers.

A complaint filed by the boy's father, Naushad Ali, has led to the booking of four officials from the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), including an SDO and a junior engineer. The incident took place on May 22 while the boy was playing on a neighbor's roof in Achheja Bujurg village.

Following the grave injuries, Taimur was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where doctors had no choice but to amputate both his hands at the elbows. Inspector Mundnera Singh from Dankaur Police Station confirmed the FIR and stated that an investigation into the matter has begun.

