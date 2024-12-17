Left Menu

India's Potential Role in Ukraine Peacebuilding Highlighted at 'All I Want for Christmas' Premiere

At the premiere of 'All I Want for Christmas', Ukraine's Ambassador Oleksandr Polishchuk emphasized India's potential role in the Russia-Ukraine peace process, expressing hope in Prime Minister Modi's leadership. He highlighted the support Ukrainian refugees have received from Norway and Finland and called for more Indian involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 11:53 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 11:53 IST
Ambassador of Ukraine to India, Oleksandr Polishchuk (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the premiere of the documentary 'All I Want for Christmas', Oleksandr Polishchuk, Ukraine's Ambassador to India, emphasized India's potential role in the peacebuilding process concerning the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He expressed optimism about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in fostering peace.

The documentary highlights the experiences of Ukrainian refugees who sought asylum in Norway following the conflict. Polishchuk shared personal anecdotes, stating, "It's very personal for me because I've been separated from my family for more than two years." He praised Norway and Finland for their support.

Speaking to ANI, Polishchuk stated, "I hope that India can play the leader role in this peacebuilding process." Highlighting India's ambition to be a global leader, he urged greater Indian involvement in Ukraine's peace process, emphasizing the historical ties between the two nations and the possibility of increased political interaction for global stability.

