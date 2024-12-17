India's Potential Role in Ukraine Peacebuilding Highlighted at 'All I Want for Christmas' Premiere

At the premiere of the documentary 'All I Want for Christmas', Oleksandr Polishchuk, Ukraine's Ambassador to India, emphasized India's potential role in the peacebuilding process concerning the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He expressed optimism about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in fostering peace.

The documentary highlights the experiences of Ukrainian refugees who sought asylum in Norway following the conflict. Polishchuk shared personal anecdotes, stating, "It's very personal for me because I've been separated from my family for more than two years." He praised Norway and Finland for their support.

Speaking to ANI, Polishchuk stated, "I hope that India can play the leader role in this peacebuilding process." Highlighting India's ambition to be a global leader, he urged greater Indian involvement in Ukraine's peace process, emphasizing the historical ties between the two nations and the possibility of increased political interaction for global stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)