Families Demand Justice for Enforced Disappearances in Turbat

In a fervent plea for justice, families of six individuals who have vanished under enforced disappearances gathered at the Turbat Press Club, Balochistan, on Monday. As reported by The Balochistan Post, they issued a stern two-day ultimatum to authorities, threatening a protest sit-in if their loved ones are not recovered promptly.

Among the distressing narratives shared during the press meeting was that of three brothers—Ehsan Manzoor, Ittifaq Afzal Manzoor, and Hamid Manzoor—allegedly detained by Pakistani forces on December 10 and subsequently taken to undisclosed locations. Another family recounted the long-standing anguish of missing relatives, with Shamsuddin disappearing four years ago, and two more, Shahab and Abdul Wahab, detained recently, stirring renewed sorrow.

The emotional turmoil and psychological burden wrought by these disappearances are immense, highlighted by the families' pressing demand for transparent judicial processes. They advocate for fair treatment and trials if their relatives face any charges. Emphasizing the severe consequences of inaction, families cautioned that disrupting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor could be inevitable if their demands remain unmet by district authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)