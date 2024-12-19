Alok Ranjan Jha Appointed India's High Commissioner to Zambia

In a significant diplomatic move, Alok Ranjan Jha, who is currently India's Ambassador to Belarus, has been appointed as the High Commissioner to Zambia, as announced by the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday. Jha, who joined the Indian Foreign Service in 2002, is expected to assume his new role in Zambia shortly.

The Ministry's press release highlighted Jha's extensive experience, serving in various capacities in Indian missions worldwide and at the New Delhi headquarters. Before Belarus, he was the Joint Secretary overseeing crucial divisions at the MEA.

Coinciding with the appointment, Zambia's Foreign Minister Mulambo Haimbe and India's MoS for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh co-chaired the 6th Zambia-India Joint Permanent Commission. Both leaders emphasized the importance of elevating bilateral ties, commemorating 60 years of diplomatic relations, and enhancing cooperation across numerous sectors including agriculture, education, and disaster management.

(With inputs from agencies.)