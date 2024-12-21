PM Modi Invites Indian Diaspora to Push India's Development Journey

During his recent visit to Kuwait, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the Indian diaspora to actively participate in India's developmental journey. Addressing the 'Hala Modi' community event, he highlighted the strategic India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor announced during last year's G-20 summit, which is expected to redefine global trade routes.

PM Modi also lauded India's extensive knowledge framework, ranging from ancient seats of learning like Nalanda to contemporary institutes such as IITs, underscoring their contribution to global knowledge. He emphasized the growing influence of traditional Indian medicine, particularly Ayurveda, and Ayush products, upon international wellness markets.

Reflecting on India's future ambitions, PM Modi underscored the importance of the Indian diaspora's involvement in realizing the 'Viksit Bharat' vision. He invited them to participate in the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas scheduled for January 2025 in Bhubaneswar, which will be a month-long celebration of national festivals. This visit marks the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in over four decades.

