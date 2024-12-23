HRCP Raises Concerns Over Controversial Assembly Law

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed serious concerns regarding the newly enacted Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act 2024, which was passed with unusual speed through Parliament in just four days.

The Commission has stated that this law significantly jeopardizes the right to peaceful assembly—a crucial freedom already tightly regulated in Pakistan.

HRCP's latest report highlights the law's potential to suppress citizens' capacity to exercise their democratic rights, describing a looming 'chilling effect' on fundamental freedoms.

This eighth report issued by HRCP's Legislation Watch Cell critiques the law's implications, viewing it as a breach of citizens' constitutional right to peaceful assembly, safeguarded under Article 16.

Moreover, it contravenes international human rights standards and established democratic practices, according to HRCP.

The Commission has enumerated several key issues, such as the stipulation that public assemblies are confined to designated zones, often far from main audiences, thus reducing their impact.

HRCP asserts this condition effectively neutralizes protest power by restricting attention to pivotal matters.

Additionally, the Act enforces a stringent permission system, making spontaneous demonstrations nearly impossible by requiring prior authorization from authorities.

This process grants district magistrates extensive authority to alter or rescind approved permissions, putting organizers in perpetual uncertainty with risks of sudden bans or restrictions.

HRCP is particularly alarmed by the severe penalties for participants in 'unlawful' assemblies—a term which lacks a precise definition—granting law enforcement wide leeway to utilize force during breakups, without clearly defined thresholds for such actions.

The report paints a stark picture, hinting at how the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act 2024 could profoundly erode Pakistan's democratic platform.

By seemingly criminalizing public expression and giving unchecked control over assembly to authorities, the law could curtail civil freedoms and weaken democratic integrity in the country.

The HRCP calls for a comprehensive review of this legislation to ensure it does not infringe upon the rights of Pakistan's citizens nor violate international human rights principles.

