Supreme Court Verdict Upholds Democratic Rights Against Gubernatorial Overreach

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court has sided with democratic values by challenging the actions of Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi. The apex court denounced Ravi's decision to reserve 10 bills for the President as unconstitutional and illegal.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hailed the judgment, stating it reaffirms the federal structure by urging governors to adhere to the cabinet's advice and set clear timelines for bills' passage. This proclamation is a significant victory for state legislatures facing gubernatorial interventions.

Reacting to the verdict, Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin emphasized it as the dawn of a new defense for federal rights. The ruling is expected to fortify the ongoing legal battles to uphold the autonomy and democratic expression of state legislatures.

