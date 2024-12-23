Navigating Trump's Return: Global Insights at Pune Policy Fest

The Pune Public Policy Festival is poised to tackle the complexities of 'Trump's World' in a forthcoming panel discussion, highlighting how global political shifts under a potential Trump resurgence could reshape international trade and diplomacy. Set for January 10-11, the event will be held at two prestigious institutions: the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) and the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute (BORI).

The festival will feature prominent figures from the diplomatic realm, including Philip Green OAM, Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philipp Ackermann, the German Ambassador to India, and Vijay Gokhale, a former Indian Foreign Secretary. Their insights will be crucial for understanding the economic and strategic impacts on a global scale, with India keenly interested in these dialogues.

Under the theme 'Envisioning a USD 10 Trillion India', the event aims to be a cornerstone for policy advocacy. It offers a platform for policymakers, industry leaders, and academicians to deliberate on strategic decisions necessary for India's economic growth, while also providing rich networking opportunities for aspiring professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)