Diplomatic Dilemma: Sheikh Hasina's Extradition and Asylum Battle
Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina faces extradition requests from Bangladesh's interim government. Ex-Ambassador Mahesh Sachdev suggests legal avenues for Hasina, citing political caveats in the India-Bangladesh extradition treaty. The situation poses diplomatic challenges, with India handling Hasina's asylum status amid ongoing political tensions.
- Country:
- India
Mahesh Sachdev, former Indian Ambassador to Bangladesh, highlighted the potential legal options available to former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina concerning extradition requests from Bangladesh's interim government. In an interview with ANI, Sachdev drew attention to the political caveats that often accompany such extradition demands.
Pointing to the intricacies of the India-Bangladesh extradition treaty, initially signed in 2013 and amended in 2016, Sachdev explained that extradition can be refused if the request is politically motivated. Similar instances have occurred in Europe, where extradition requests from India faced rejections over trust and fairness issues.
Sachdev emphasized that the recent experiences reflect a complex diplomatic scene. With authorities publicly disclosing a note verbale indicating Bangladesh's request for Hasina's extradition, India is urged to navigate this sensitive situation carefully. The outcome remains uncertain, impacted by ongoing behind-the-scenes political maneuvers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Legal Battles and Allegations: A High-Profile Case
Kremlin says Russia has given political asylum to former Syrian President Bashar Assad, reports AP.
Temple Takeover Tussle: Legal Battle in Uttar Pradesh
TikTok's Legal Battle: U.S. Ban Deadline Looms
Supreme Court Grants Permanent Commission to Woman Officer After Lengthy Legal Battle