Melbourne seen decked up in Christmas lights

Melbourne is decked up beautifully on the occasion of Christmas Eve on Tuesday, with hubbub and razzmatazz in the Christmas Square. A giant 17.5m Christmas tree was seen lit up for light and sound shows, which attracted people.

A visitor, Evade Hemi, said he was giving out free lights on the occasion. "I'm wishing you guys all a Merry Christmas. We're celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, giving out free lights. Everybody, I wish you a Merry Christmas and sending love to everyone out there. God bless you," he told ANI.

Another visitor, James said that celebrating Christmas with family is the best way to do it. "I wish you guys a Merry Christmas. With family, as always with family, that's the best way to celebrate it," he said.

Tanishq told ANI hoped that everyone out there is having a good time. "To everybody, Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. And I hope they have a good time celebrating with their family," he said.

Aashi told ANI that she and her family open gifts and celebrate her brother's birthday which coincides with Christmas. "On Christmas, normally in the morning we open the presents and celebrate my brother's birthday and I hope everyone has a good New Year's Eve and Christmas Eve," she said.

Shanaya said that she makes Christmas cards and decorate Christmas tree. "We make Christmas cards for our friends, our relatives, and our teachers, and we also decorate the Christmas tree," she said.

Purvi, a student, told ANI that Melbourne is lit up with joy and pomp during this time of the year. "I'm Purvi and I'm a student here in Melbourne and it's really great watching the Christmas today and since it's the Christmas Eve there's so much joy and pomp and people are celebrating here and it's really good to see this city decor and yeah I've come to purchase a few little things and enjoy here. Merry Christmas all. I think mostly we have like a cultural amalgamation of a lot of people here. During the eve, a lot of prayers take place and the churches are also open and in the morning probably they have a brunch and you know they celebrate Christmas here. Melbourne is lit up for the festival this time," she said.

Moala, another visitor in the area, said that she likes going to the Church and learn about Jesus on Christmas. "I celebrate Christmas by going to church. We celebrate because, you know, Jesus is born. Jesus was born this day. So then we go to church to learn about it. And then we go home and we have like a family dinner. That's how we celebrate Christmas. I wish everyone a Merry Christmas and God bless and a Happy New Year!" she said.

Fernando said that he likes to take a walk in the area among the lights and said he was living the dream life. "It's really good, really beautiful with the lights. It's really nice to walk around. And I'm really happy to see the lights. I'm kind of living the dream life here so yeah Merry Christmas to everyone. Merry Christmas to the whole world and a happy new year as well," he said.

Bishop Philip Freer of St Paul's Cathedral in Melbourne said that they were offering the midnight service during eve and wished for peace in these testing times around the world. "This is our midnight service, our first Christmas observance where we remember Jesus, His birth in Bethlehem and we look for Him as the one who proclaims peace and goodness to the world. So we've had many people here, as full as we could fit into the Cathedral. With some very joyous music, you can probably just hear it finishing in the background, and a very international community gathered here tonight in Melbourne. So a blessing for us to speak to you, and I wish you and all who are watching a blessed and a joyous Christmas observance. I pray that in Jesus' name, Amen. We think the world is a sad and disrupted place. And the message of Christmas is that God looks to the little and the least of people with His favor, not just to the strong and the mighty. So we pray for God's blessings for all the little people, the ordinary people, who often suffer under the weight of willpower. And we pray that they might have justice and peace," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)