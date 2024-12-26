20 Years On: Honoring the Resilience and Loss of the Indian Ocean Tsunami

In a solemn ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the devastating 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, UN Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka, Marc-Andre Franche, paid tribute to the over 225,000 lives lost, including 35,000 from Sri Lanka. He emphasized the resilience shown by the affected communities and praised advancements in disaster preparedness.

Franche highlighted the strides made in strengthening disaster readiness, noting the importance of community preparedness through nationwide evacuation drills, awareness campaigns, and educational initiatives. These efforts have empowered communities across Sri Lanka to act swiftly during emergencies and have reduced vulnerabilities locally and regionally.

Underscoring the regional significance of the Indian Ocean Tsunami Warning System, Franche pointed out its role as a collaborative effort among 28 countries, including Sri Lanka. This system has greatly improved the area's ability to detect and respond to tsunamis, issuing timely and accurate alerts that safeguard lives. Franche reiterated the ongoing commitment of the United Nations to aiding Sri Lanka in building resilience against natural disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)