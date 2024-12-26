Left Menu

Bangladesh's Former Deputy Minister Abdus Salam Pintu Acquitted After 17 Years in Prison

Abdus Salam Pintu, a former deputy minister of Bangladesh, has been acquitted by the Bangladesh High Court after spending 17 years in prison. Pintu was initially sentenced to death for his alleged involvement in the 2004 grenade attack on Awami League leaders but has now been released.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 11:40 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 11:40 IST
Bangladesh's Former Deputy Minister Abdus Salam Pintu Acquitted After 17 Years in Prison
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a significant legal turnaround, Bangladesh's former deputy minister Abdus Salam Pintu has been acquitted by the High Court, thus overturning his prior death sentence. This comes after 17 years of incarceration following the accusations against him concerning the 2004 grenade attacks targeting Awami League leaders, including Sheikh Hasina.

Initially sentenced in 2018 for allegedly plotting the deadly attack which claimed 24 lives, Pintu was freed with the High Court's recent ruling declaring prior judicial verdicts against him as illegal. Advocate Shishir Monir, representing Pintu, confirmed the absence of allegations regarding affiliations with militant groups in his legal case.

This development follows a tumultuous chapter in Bangladesh's political landscape, marked by student-led protests leading to the ousting of Sheikh Hasina and the establishment of a Muhammad Yunus-led interim government. The High Court's decision brings a fresh perspective to the events following the attack 19 years ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024