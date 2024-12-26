Bangladesh's Former Deputy Minister Abdus Salam Pintu Acquitted After 17 Years in Prison

In a significant legal turnaround, Bangladesh's former deputy minister Abdus Salam Pintu has been acquitted by the High Court, thus overturning his prior death sentence. This comes after 17 years of incarceration following the accusations against him concerning the 2004 grenade attacks targeting Awami League leaders, including Sheikh Hasina.

Initially sentenced in 2018 for allegedly plotting the deadly attack which claimed 24 lives, Pintu was freed with the High Court's recent ruling declaring prior judicial verdicts against him as illegal. Advocate Shishir Monir, representing Pintu, confirmed the absence of allegations regarding affiliations with militant groups in his legal case.

This development follows a tumultuous chapter in Bangladesh's political landscape, marked by student-led protests leading to the ousting of Sheikh Hasina and the establishment of a Muhammad Yunus-led interim government. The High Court's decision brings a fresh perspective to the events following the attack 19 years ago.

