Tarique Rahman's Triumphant Return: BNP's Hope for Leadership

Tarique Rahman, acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, returned to Dhaka after 17 years in exile. His return comes ahead of the February elections, with the BNP aiming to win the most seats. The political atmosphere is tense following Sheikh Hasina's ousting and rising concerns over election security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-12-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 11:48 IST
Tarique Rahman, Bangladesh Nationalist Party's acting chairman, made a significant return to Dhaka on Thursday after spending nearly 17 years in exile. The event, designed to rally supporters, positions Rahman as a leading candidate for the upcoming primed February 12 elections.

Rahman, now 60, son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, has lived in London since 2008 and led the BNP since 2018. He returned following a dramatic change in Bangladesh's political terrain, marked by the removal of Sheikh Hasina from power.

The country's political dynamics are further agitated as the February elections approach, with concerns growing over possible unrest and electoral disruptions. Rahman's homecoming is a key moment in stabilizing the BNP's position in this uncertain political transition.

