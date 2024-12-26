Controversy Swirls Over Pakistan's Military Court Sentences for Rioters

Pakistan's military courts have sentenced 60 civilians to prison over their alleged involvement in violent attacks during the May 9, 2023, nationwide riots, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). This decision follows the earlier conviction of 25 individuals. Among the newly sentenced is Hassan Niazi, the nephew of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who received a 10-year term.

The attacks targeted major military and government sites, including Lahore's Corps Commander House, Rawalpindi's General Headquarters, and the ISI office in Faisalabad. The ISPR confirmed that after meticulous review, the Field General Court Martial upheld legal rights in the sentencing process, allowing for the convicts' right to appeal. Proceedings against another nine individuals are also complete.

However, international bodies and nations, including the US, UK, and EU, have voiced their concerns over these military court judgments. The US cited a lack of judicial independence and due process, while the UK and EU highlighted transparency issues, questioning the alignment with Pakistan's international obligations. Pakistan's Foreign Office defended the verdicts, asserting the adherence to domestic laws and Supreme Court directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)