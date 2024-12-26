Iran Ambassador Advocates Stronger Ties with Taliban

Iran's recently appointed ambassador to Afghanistan, Alireza Beikdeli, has underscored the importance of bolstering relations with the Taliban's Ministry of Interior during a meeting with Taliban Minister Eskander Momani. The Iranian Embassy in Afghanistan described the session as focusing on enhancing cooperation between the two countries' interior ministries to strengthen ties and maintain positive neighborly relations.

In an official statement, the Iranian Embassy in Afghanistan confirmed the discussion, signaling intentions to solidify diplomatic efforts. Beikdeli has already met with Iran's Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, to outline diplomatic goals aimed at deepening cooperation between the neighboring nations.

The evolving diplomatic approach comes amid Iran's non-recognition of the Taliban. However, Tehran's engagement indicates Afghanistan's growing role in Iran's regional security and economic strategies. Future interactions could potentially unfold in areas including trade, security, and regional stability, contingent on Afghanistan's political landscape and regional dynamics, as reported by Khaama Press. (ANI)

