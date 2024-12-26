Left Menu

Russian Missile Blamed for Azerbaijan Airlines Flight 8432 Crash

A preliminary investigation has revealed that a Russian missile caused the crash of Azerbaijan Airlines Flight 8432, killing 38 passengers. The incident occurred near Aktau, Kazakhstan, when the flight was denied landing permission in Russia and forced to continue across the Caspian Sea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 21:54 IST
Russian Missile Blamed for Azerbaijan Airlines Flight 8432 Crash
Site of the plane crash (Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

In a tragic turn of events, Azerbaijan Airlines Flight 8432 crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, after being struck by a Russian missile, according to a report by Euronews citing Azerbaijani government sources. The incident resulted in the loss of 38 lives among the 62 passengers and five crew members on board.

The Embraer 190 aircraft was traveling from Baku, Azerbaijan's capital, to Grozny, Russia. The missile reportedly struck during a drone operation over Grozny, causing shrapnel injuries to passengers and crew. Despite the pilots' requests, the plane was denied landing at Russian airports, forcing it to head towards Aktau.

Sources from Euronews indicated the missile originated from a Pantsir-S air defense system amid Russian forces targeting Ukrainian drones. Chechnya's Security Council head, Khamzat Kadyrov, noted a drone attack earlier that day. This crash could be the second air incident involving Russian forces in a decade, echoing the downing of MH17 in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
2
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024