Mleiha Exhibition: Bridging Cultures from Sharjah to Japan

The Sharjah Archaeology Authority (SAA) has concluded its successful exhibition titled 'Mleiha: An Arabian Kingdom on the Silk Road' at Japan's Miho Museum, which ran from July 6 to December 15. Under the patronage of Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, the event welcomed more than 100,000 visitors, marking it as a significant cultural exchange highlight.

Featuring over 160 rare archaeological artifacts, including 40 national treasures and 49 culturally significant items, the exhibition highlighted Mleiha's rich heritage. These exhibits delved into trade, religion, art, and social systems, further emphasizing Mleiha's critical role in the historical Silk Road's cultural exchanges between East and West.

SAA's Director-General, Eisa Yousif, emphasized the exhibition's success in promoting Sharjah's cultural message and the UAE's status as a global cultural hub. Adviser Sabah Aboud Jassim highlighted the profound impact on Japanese and international audiences, underscoring Sharjah's role in fostering intercultural dialogue and sustainable cultural tourism.

