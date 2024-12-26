Left Menu

Mleiha Exhibition: Bridging Cultures from Sharjah to Japan

The Sharjah Archaeology Authority's exhibition, 'Mleiha: An Arabian Kingdom on the Silk Road,' held in Japan, attracted over 100,000 visitors, showcasing 160 rare artifacts. The event underscored Sharjah's cultural significance, bridging cultures, and enhancing the UAE's global heritage influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 23:13 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 23:13 IST
Mleiha Exhibition: Bridging Cultures from Sharjah to Japan
Sharjah Archaeology Authority's exhibition concludes in Japan (Image/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Sharjah Archaeology Authority (SAA) has concluded its successful exhibition titled 'Mleiha: An Arabian Kingdom on the Silk Road' at Japan's Miho Museum, which ran from July 6 to December 15. Under the patronage of Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, the event welcomed more than 100,000 visitors, marking it as a significant cultural exchange highlight.

Featuring over 160 rare archaeological artifacts, including 40 national treasures and 49 culturally significant items, the exhibition highlighted Mleiha's rich heritage. These exhibits delved into trade, religion, art, and social systems, further emphasizing Mleiha's critical role in the historical Silk Road's cultural exchanges between East and West.

SAA's Director-General, Eisa Yousif, emphasized the exhibition's success in promoting Sharjah's cultural message and the UAE's status as a global cultural hub. Adviser Sabah Aboud Jassim highlighted the profound impact on Japanese and international audiences, underscoring Sharjah's role in fostering intercultural dialogue and sustainable cultural tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024