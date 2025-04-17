Denial of Talks: UAE and Saudi Arabia's Stance on Yemen Offensive

The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have firmly denied allegations that they are in discussions with the United States regarding a potential ground offensive in Yemen targeting the Houthi faction. These reports, characterized by the UAE as 'wild unsubstantiated stories,' have been publicly refuted by officials from both Gulf nations.

Reports from major outlets like The Wall Street Journal suggested that Yemeni factions might be planning a coastal offensive, leveraging U.S. airstrikes against the Iran-aligned Houthis. In response, both UAE and Saudi officials have labeled these accounts as false, emphasizing their disassociation from such military plans.

The backdrop of these denials involves a complex history of conflict in Yemen. With the UAE previously engaged in a Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen's government against the Houthis, the region has seen significant conflict shifts, including a 2022 truce. However, ongoing Houthi aggression, including Red Sea assaults, continues to fuel regional tensions, impacting diplomatic ties.

