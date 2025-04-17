Left Menu

Denial of Talks: UAE and Saudi Arabia's Stance on Yemen Offensive

The UAE and Saudi Arabia have denied media reports suggesting they are discussing a land offensive in Yemen with the U.S. against the Houthi group. The UAE dismissed the reports as baseless, and a Saudi source confirmed their falsity. The situation remains tense along the Red Sea coast, given the regional dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 00:15 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 00:15 IST
Denial of Talks: UAE and Saudi Arabia's Stance on Yemen Offensive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have firmly denied allegations that they are in discussions with the United States regarding a potential ground offensive in Yemen targeting the Houthi faction. These reports, characterized by the UAE as 'wild unsubstantiated stories,' have been publicly refuted by officials from both Gulf nations.

Reports from major outlets like The Wall Street Journal suggested that Yemeni factions might be planning a coastal offensive, leveraging U.S. airstrikes against the Iran-aligned Houthis. In response, both UAE and Saudi officials have labeled these accounts as false, emphasizing their disassociation from such military plans.

The backdrop of these denials involves a complex history of conflict in Yemen. With the UAE previously engaged in a Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen's government against the Houthis, the region has seen significant conflict shifts, including a 2022 truce. However, ongoing Houthi aggression, including Red Sea assaults, continues to fuel regional tensions, impacting diplomatic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025