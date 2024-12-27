Panama Declares Sovereignty Over Canal Amid US Pressure

Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino has firmly rejected any threats from US President-elect Donald Trump to reclaim control of the Panama Canal, describing it as a non-negotiable issue. Mulino emphasized the canal's sole Panamanian ownership and dismissed any prospect of negotiating over its control or reducing tolls for US ships.

In a weekly press briefing, Mulino stated, 'The canal is Panamanian and belongs to Panamanians,' underscoring the canal's significance to Panama. He refuted Trump's claims of Chinese influence over the canal, stressing that Panama will not discuss or compromise its sovereignty over this critical waterway.

Trump's recent diplomatic moves, including nominating Kevin Marino Cabrera as US Ambassador to Panama, come alongside calls for the US to reassert its role concerning the canal, citing economic and security advantages. The historical context reveals US involvement in the canal's construction, with control transitioning to Panama as per the 1977 agreement.

