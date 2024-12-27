Polio Resurgence in Pakistan: Health Crisis Deepens Amidst Vaccination Strikes

Pakistan reported two more polio cases on Thursday, bringing the 2024 total to 67. The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication identified the cases in Tank and Kashmore, marking the fourth instance in Tank and the second in Kashmore for 2023, according to Dawn.

Pakistan faces a resurgence of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1), with Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh most affected. A recent case of paralysis in a Balochistan child underscores the crisis, as environmental samples indicate the virus's presence in over 80 districts.

Vaccination efforts are stymied by strikes over healthcare workers' demands, including permanent recruitment and better facilities. The polio campaign in Balochistan, paused till December 30, emphasizes the urgent need for resolutions to resume the vaccination program efficiently.

