Left Menu

Polio Resurgence in Pakistan: Health Crisis Deepens Amidst Vaccination Strikes

Two new polio cases push Pakistan's count to 67 in 2024. Majority of cases from Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh. Environmental samples show widespread virus presence. A halted vaccine drive awaits resumption as healthcare worker strikes threaten efforts, demanding reforms. Authorities face mounting pressure to address the crisis effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 11:33 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 11:33 IST
Polio Resurgence in Pakistan: Health Crisis Deepens Amidst Vaccination Strikes
Representative Image (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan reported two more polio cases on Thursday, bringing the 2024 total to 67. The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication identified the cases in Tank and Kashmore, marking the fourth instance in Tank and the second in Kashmore for 2023, according to Dawn.

Pakistan faces a resurgence of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1), with Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh most affected. A recent case of paralysis in a Balochistan child underscores the crisis, as environmental samples indicate the virus's presence in over 80 districts.

Vaccination efforts are stymied by strikes over healthcare workers' demands, including permanent recruitment and better facilities. The polio campaign in Balochistan, paused till December 30, emphasizes the urgent need for resolutions to resume the vaccination program efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024