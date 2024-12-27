Colleges Brace for Immigration Shifts as Trump Set to Retake Office

As Donald Trump prepares to be inaugurated as U.S. President in January 2025, universities are alerting international students to the likelihood of tightened immigration policies. With concerns mounting, institutions are advising students to finalize travel plans to avert complications under the incoming administration, CNN has reported.

Having secured 312 electoral votes in the 2024 election, Trump defeated Democrat Kamala Harris. His inauguration, scheduled for January 20, includes expectations of policy changes impacting 1.1 million international students, according to the U.S. Department of State's recent report.

Renowned universities such as Cornell and USC have warned students to return to the U.S. before their respective semester starts, citing potential executive orders affecting travel and visa processing. Harvard and MIT have echoed this caution, with UCLA also raising concerns over the broader immigrant community's future under Trump's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)