EcoWASTE 2025: Pioneering Sustainable Waste Solutions

The 11th EcoWASTE Exhibition in Abu Dhabi, taking place from January 14-16, 2025, will drive innovation in sustainable waste management. Hosted during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, it will feature global leaders addressing organic waste challenges, exploring collaborations, and advancing technologies to achieve a net-zero future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 18:22 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 18:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The EcoWASTE Exhibition and Forum returns to Abu Dhabi for its 11th installment, set to lead the charge in sustainable waste management next month. Held under the auspices of Masdar during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, this pivotal event runs from January 14-16, 2025, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) and will engage global leaders, environmental experts, and innovators in seeking viable solutions to critical climate issues.

With a focus on innovation, EcoWASTE 2025 aims to enhance methods for the prevention, collection, and management of organic waste — a vital component of the global sustainability agenda. The event will bring together a diverse range of stakeholders, including policymakers, industry leaders, and technology providers, to explore and promote sustainable practices.

Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of Tadweer Group, emphasized the group's continued support for EcoWASTE, highlighting their mission to transform waste management through technology and collaboration. Tadweer will use the platform to strengthen international partnerships, showcasing initiatives such as a Waste-to-Art competition and exploring innovations like sustainable aviation fuel projects.

The forum's agenda includes key discussions on challenges like methane mitigation and landfill diversion, as well as the integration of circular economy principles. Opening keynote sessions will focus on establishing tangible targets for a circular economy, stressing the importance of decision-making in the early conceptual stages to ensure long-term sustainability goals are met.

Leen AlSebai, General Manager of RX Middle East, anticipates an event filled with transformational innovation and partnerships, supported by an impressive line-up of exhibitors and speakers primed to address current and future waste challenges effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

