Blaze in Begampur: Swift Response Prevents Tragedy
A fire erupted at a Begampur Market grocery shop in Delhi. Swift action by the Delhi Fire Service, which dispatched nine fire tenders, ensured the blaze was controlled without casualties or injuries.
- Country:
- India
A fire broke out early Thursday morning at a grocery shop in Begampur Market, as confirmed by officials from the Delhi Fire Service. Residents of the area were alarmed by the incident.
At 9.11 am, a distress call prompted the immediate deployment of nine fire tenders to the location. Their swift and coordinated efforts ensured that the fire was brought under control efficiently.
Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported, indicating effective crisis management by the emergency teams involved. Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing, providing a sigh of relief to local residents and market visitors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
