Left Menu

Blaze in Begampur: Swift Response Prevents Tragedy

A fire erupted at a Begampur Market grocery shop in Delhi. Swift action by the Delhi Fire Service, which dispatched nine fire tenders, ensured the blaze was controlled without casualties or injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 11:24 IST
Blaze in Begampur: Swift Response Prevents Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out early Thursday morning at a grocery shop in Begampur Market, as confirmed by officials from the Delhi Fire Service. Residents of the area were alarmed by the incident.

At 9.11 am, a distress call prompted the immediate deployment of nine fire tenders to the location. Their swift and coordinated efforts ensured that the fire was brought under control efficiently.

Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported, indicating effective crisis management by the emergency teams involved. Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing, providing a sigh of relief to local residents and market visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025