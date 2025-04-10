Solan Police Crack Down on Repeat Drug Offender with Preventive Detention

The District Police of Solan have taken decisive action against a notorious repeat offender by detaining him under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act, 1988, announced the Himachal Pradesh Police through a press release.

The accused, Hitender Kumar, also known as Rinku, hails from Village Kyar in Arki Tehsil, Solan district, and has been implicated in a series of drug trafficking cases. Police reports reveal Kumar has been connected with four separate FIRs across Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, each linked to heroin seizures. Even after being granted bail in all cases, Kumar allegedly continued his involvement in illicit drug operations.

Given his persistent threats to public safety, authorities recommended preventive detention. As a result, Kumar is currently lodged in District Jail Solan for a three-month period, aiming to curb his ongoing drug trade activities.

