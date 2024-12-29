Exposed: Newborn Trafficking Ring Disrupted in Lahore

A human trafficking network selling newborns has been dismantled in Lahore, as uncovered by ARY News. This illegal trade, flourishing amid governance failures, highlights the desperate measures taken by impoverished families forced to sell their babies to survive.

The investigation revealed two main buyer groups: childless couples seeking to adopt and criminals exploiting young girls. During a sting, authorities intercepted the sale of a baby boy and girl for PKR 2.3 million. The case shed light on the broader issue of organized infant trafficking.

The network sold nearly 25 children and facilitated transactions through parents. The operation's breakthrough came with the arrest of suspect Mishal, who admitted her role in the ring. A coordinated police and child protection operation prevented further sales, rescuing the children from exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)