Exposed: Newborn Trafficking Ring Disrupted in Lahore

Authorities in Lahore have dismantled a human trafficking network involved in the sale of newborns. The operation revealed that babies were being sold by their parents, driven by financial desperation. The criminal gang's activities highlighted severe governance issues within the country as newborns were commoditized into an illegal trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 22:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A human trafficking network selling newborns has been dismantled in Lahore, as uncovered by ARY News. This illegal trade, flourishing amid governance failures, highlights the desperate measures taken by impoverished families forced to sell their babies to survive.

The investigation revealed two main buyer groups: childless couples seeking to adopt and criminals exploiting young girls. During a sting, authorities intercepted the sale of a baby boy and girl for PKR 2.3 million. The case shed light on the broader issue of organized infant trafficking.

The network sold nearly 25 children and facilitated transactions through parents. The operation's breakthrough came with the arrest of suspect Mishal, who admitted her role in the ring. A coordinated police and child protection operation prevented further sales, rescuing the children from exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

