Left Menu

Chattogram Court Denies Bail for Former ISKCON Leader

In a significant development, Chattogram court denied bail for former ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das. Kolkata ISKCON VP Radha Raman Das expressed disappointment, urging Bangladesh to ensure justice. The situation, marked by protests and international scrutiny, has sparked wider discussions about minority rights in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 12:28 IST
Chattogram Court Denies Bail for Former ISKCON Leader
Kolkata ISKCON Vice President Radha Raman Das (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a critical judicial decision, the Chattogram court refused to grant bail to former ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das. This has sparked disappointment from religious and political circles, including Radha Raman Das, Vice President of ISKCON Kolkata, who emphasized the global anticipation for his release as the new year commenced.

Radha Raman Das vocalized his concern over the bail denial, highlighting international involvement in the matter, with discussions being held in both the British Parliament and among American politicians. Despite 42 days in custody, Chinmoy's legal reprieve was denied, exacerbating worries regarding his wellbeing in detention and the ongoing sedition charges.

The upheaval traces back to allegations against Chinmoy for a controversial act involving the national flag, leading to his arrest in November. The Ministry of External Affairs has urged Bangladesh to address escalating violence and ensure minority protection. Legal representatives continue to pursue higher court intervention for bail reconsideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025