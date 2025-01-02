Chattogram Court Denies Bail for Former ISKCON Leader

In a critical judicial decision, the Chattogram court refused to grant bail to former ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das. This has sparked disappointment from religious and political circles, including Radha Raman Das, Vice President of ISKCON Kolkata, who emphasized the global anticipation for his release as the new year commenced.

Radha Raman Das vocalized his concern over the bail denial, highlighting international involvement in the matter, with discussions being held in both the British Parliament and among American politicians. Despite 42 days in custody, Chinmoy's legal reprieve was denied, exacerbating worries regarding his wellbeing in detention and the ongoing sedition charges.

The upheaval traces back to allegations against Chinmoy for a controversial act involving the national flag, leading to his arrest in November. The Ministry of External Affairs has urged Bangladesh to address escalating violence and ensure minority protection. Legal representatives continue to pursue higher court intervention for bail reconsideration.

