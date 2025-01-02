Left Menu

Baloch Families Threaten Indefinite CPEC Road Blockade Over Disappearances

Families of two Baloch men allegedly disappeared by Pakistani security forces threaten to block the CPEC road indefinitely if not released by tonight. Despite previous government assurances, the absence of updates on their whereabouts intensifies the families' protests, highlighting ongoing human rights concerns in Balochistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 13:53 IST
Families of disappeared Baloch men threaten to block CPEC road (Photo/@TBPEnglish). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The families of Zaman Jan and Abul Hassan Baloch, both reportedly disappeared by Pakistani security forces, have announced plans to block the crucial CPEC road at Hoship indefinitely unless their loved ones are freed by tonight. The Balochwarna News highlighted the renewed protests, despite previous government assurances of their safe recovery.

According to reports, the disappearance occurred after the men were summoned by Hothman Baloch, District Council Chairman of Kech. In response, their families initiated a sit-in blocking the key CPEC highway. Government discussions had promised their release within two days, but five days later, there is still no word on their fate, sparking frustration among the families.

The families have accused the district administration of avoiding accountability through delays and misleading assurances. Initially, protests were paused with the promise of their release, but with those assurances unmet, the families have resumed their demonstrations, demanding immediate action to secure the release of Zaman Jan and Abul Hassan.

In a direct warning, they stated that if the men are not freed by tonight, the road blockade will continue indefinitely, increasing their protest actions. The situation is tense as the demand for justice and accountability grows amid the claims of enforced disappearances. Rights groups have criticized Pakistan for what they term a "silent genocide" in Balochistan, where the local population remains impoverished despite the area's rich resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

