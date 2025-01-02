Iran-India Diplomatic Talks: Reviving Economic Ties and Regional Cooperation

Iran's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Takht Ravanchi, is scheduled to arrive in India on Thursday to engage in crucial talks on improving bilateral relations. One of the primary discussions will focus on the declining trade volumes between the nations, particularly in the energy sector. With trade heavily impacted by international sanctions, there is a mutual interest in revitalizing economic ties and exploring opportunities to boost trade beyond the traditional energy sector.

Among the highlights of the agenda are also discussions on tourism and connectivity. The Iranian official emphasized the need for streamlined visa procedures for Iranian tourists, noting that Iranians often opt for vacations elsewhere due to these challenges. Enhancements in connectivity, such as the Chabahar Port development, are identified as pivotal for regional integration. This strategic port serves as a vital link connecting Iran with Central Asia and Europe, ensuring that both India and Iran remain essential partners in regional trade networks.

The visit will also address security concerns in Iran's volatile neighborhood. Iran calls for stronger cooperation with India to combat terrorism, amidst ongoing turmoil in Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen. The Iranian official also touched on geopolitical issues such as Palestine's quest for self-determination and welcomed China's increasing economic engagement in the region, acknowledging shared interests with Saudi Arabia, a major regional player, in this regard.

