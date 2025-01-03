Israel Police Recruits Record Numbers Amidst Staffing Challenges

In a surprising turn for law enforcement, the Israel Police celebrated a record recruitment year in 2024, inducting 3,822 new officers. This marked a significant reverse from previous years, where departures often outweighed arrivals. While 2023 also saw an uptick with 984 additional officers, these achievements are facing potential setbacks.

Contrary to public claims of 6,000 new positions over two years, only 3,225 roles were initially promised, and just 1,650 have been filled. An agreement to add 715 more roles was nullified by the Ministry of Finance, causing frustration within the force, which battles ongoing manpower attrition.

The Israel Police cites ongoing wage erosion and increasing security demands as reasons for their staffing struggles. The Finance Ministry's suspension of planned salary hikes poses further recruitment challenges and may negatively impact both police retention and public security efforts, according to police officials.

