Green Beret Involved in Tesla Cybertruck Explosion Outside Las Vegas Hotel

The driver of a Tesla Cybertruck, which exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, was an active-duty US Army Green Beret, CNN reports. Identified as Matthew Alan Livelsberger, the driver allegedly shot himself prior to the explosion that injured seven people, authorities have said.

Livelsberger was reportedly on leave from his service in Germany with the 10th Special Forces Group at the time of the incident. Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill referenced the driver as a 'subject' and a 'person of interest,' revealing Livelsberger's identity during a press conference. 'I will not confirm until official medical records validate the identity,' McMahill declared, underscoring procedural caution.

According to law enforcement officials, the cause behind Livelsberger's actions remains under investigation. Tesla CEO Elon Musk remarked on the durability of the Cybertruck, noting it contained the explosion's force, preventing further damage. President Joe Biden commented on the ongoing investigation, clarifying no evidence currently suggests a link to other incidents.

