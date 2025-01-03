Left Menu

Green Beret Involved in Tesla Cybertruck Explosion Outside Las Vegas Hotel

A Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, involving an active-duty US Army Green Beret. The soldier, Matthew Alan Livelsberger, reportedly shot himself before the blast that injured seven. The motivation remains unknown, with investigations underway and no connection to other attacks found.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 09:45 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 09:45 IST
Green Beret Involved in Tesla Cybertruck Explosion Outside Las Vegas Hotel
The remains of a Tesla Cybertruck that burned at the entrance of Trump Tower, stand in Las Vegas (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The driver of a Tesla Cybertruck, which exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, was an active-duty US Army Green Beret, CNN reports. Identified as Matthew Alan Livelsberger, the driver allegedly shot himself prior to the explosion that injured seven people, authorities have said.

Livelsberger was reportedly on leave from his service in Germany with the 10th Special Forces Group at the time of the incident. Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill referenced the driver as a 'subject' and a 'person of interest,' revealing Livelsberger's identity during a press conference. 'I will not confirm until official medical records validate the identity,' McMahill declared, underscoring procedural caution.

According to law enforcement officials, the cause behind Livelsberger's actions remains under investigation. Tesla CEO Elon Musk remarked on the durability of the Cybertruck, noting it contained the explosion's force, preventing further damage. President Joe Biden commented on the ongoing investigation, clarifying no evidence currently suggests a link to other incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025