Standoff at Presidential Residence: South Korea's Yoon Faces Arrest

South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol is embroiled in a standoff with investigators seeking his arrest for attempting to impose martial law. The Presidential Security Service blocked access to Yoon's residence, despite an approved warrant, as the clock ticks towards the deadline to execute the warrant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 09:46 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 09:46 IST
Standoff at Presidential Residence: South Korea's Yoon Faces Arrest
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (Photo credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

A tense standoff unfolded on Friday as investigators attempted to arrest South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, who faces charges over an attempted martial law declaration. The Presidential Security Service (PSS) blocked officials from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) at the entrance of Yoon's residence.

The CIO team, armed with arrest and search warrants, was met with resistance from PSS chief Park Chong-jun, who cited security restrictions as the reason for denying entry. According to Yonhap News Agency, the CIO has a looming Monday deadline to execute the warrant, following Yoon's martial law imposition on December 3.

The scenario raises concerns about possible confrontations with Yoon's supporters if an arrest is attempted over the weekend, with Monday being perilously close to the warrant deadline. A Seoul court has upheld the legality of the warrant, rejecting Yoon's jurisdictional challenges and claims of inadequate personal security arrangements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

