Ethiopia Faces Heightened Earthquake and Volcanic Activity Concerns
A 5.5 magnitude earthquake hits Ethiopia causing alarm amid ongoing minor tremors and a volcanic eruption. Authorities are working to relocate residents at risk. Concerns rise over a major disaster in the Awash Fentale region near Addis Ababa.
A 5.5 magnitude earthquake rattled Ethiopia on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km, a development highlighted by the Jerusalem Post.
Earlier in the day, Anadolu Ajansi reported a volcanic eruption at Ethiopia's central Mount Dofan. This seismic activity in the region, according to local media reports, has been marked by frequent minor tremors, raising fears of a significant disaster, particularly in the Awash Fentale area, located roughly 230 kilometers from the capital, Addis Ababa.
In recent weeks, the frequency of minor earthquakes has spurred concern among local residents. Regional Administrator Abdu Ali revealed that authorities aim to minimize casualties by relocating residents from high-risk zones to safer locations, an effort confirmed by the state-owned Fana Broadcasting Corporation. Ali noted the tremors continue and are intensifying, with the latest being felt in Addis Ababa overnight, as reported by ANI.
